Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $898,653.50 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,829,734 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

