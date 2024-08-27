Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,299,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,366. The stock has a market cap of $608.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

