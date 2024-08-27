Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $75.70. 12,299,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $76.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock worth $584,261,549 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.