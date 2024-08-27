Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $91.28. Approximately 1,749,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,493,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

