Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 407,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

