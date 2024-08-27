WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 302.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $27.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $745.03. 283,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $687.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.99. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

