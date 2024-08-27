WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,600. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.88 and a 200-day moving average of $336.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.