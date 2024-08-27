Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF remained flat at $13.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $13.52.
About Wereldhave
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wereldhave
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.