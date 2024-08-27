WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Declares $0.20 Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of USSH stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
