WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Declares $0.20 Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USSH stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

