WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $22.30.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
