WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 448,492 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 687,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 587,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.