WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:AGZD)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. 18,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

