WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.91. 161,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 321,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,801,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 573,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 405,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 272.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

