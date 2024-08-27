WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 16,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $393.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $53.10.
