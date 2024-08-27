WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of UNIY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $50.01.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
