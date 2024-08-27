Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,855.23

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $107,855.23 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00244367 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,343,145 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,570,061.90076214. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02624517 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $110,165.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars.

