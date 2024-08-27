Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:YZCAY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

