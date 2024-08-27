Zentry (ZENT) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00244165 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,699,477,663.271303 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01770224 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,628,671.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

