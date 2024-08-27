ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.90. 161,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,614,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTO
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.3 %
ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.