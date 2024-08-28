10,835 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIST. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 383,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

