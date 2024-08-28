11,449 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VONG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,258. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.