1,420 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,403 shares of company stock worth $989,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $132.71. 553,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.08. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

