16,563 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.2 %

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. 92,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,291. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.