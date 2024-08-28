199,870 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Purchased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Bensler LLC owned 1.16% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,439 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 407,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 691.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 207,359 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

RECS stock remained flat at $33.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,463. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

