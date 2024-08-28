200 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,286. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

