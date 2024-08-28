2,528 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,528 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 156.1% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in FedEx by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.40. 771,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,435. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.88. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

