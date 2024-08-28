2,892 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $164.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

