3,087 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.19. 361,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

