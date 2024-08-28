360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 242,727 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 242,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,636.20 ($98,402.84).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Tony Pitt bought 189,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$117,180.00 ($79,175.68).
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Tony Pitt purchased 527,766 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$329,853.75 ($222,874.16).
- On Friday, June 14th, Tony Pitt acquired 219,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,941.00 ($94,554.73).
- On Monday, June 17th, Tony Pitt bought 400,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$256,000.00 ($172,972.97).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.
360 Capital Group Company Profile
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.
