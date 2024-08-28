39,731 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 349,604 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 675,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

