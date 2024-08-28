3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,079,471 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 185,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 92,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,073,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 921,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Down 6.5 %

DDD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 75.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3D Systems

3D Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.