40,435 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 617,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

