41,027 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.3% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 138,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,999.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,579.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.