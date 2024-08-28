412,004 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 412,004 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,724 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

