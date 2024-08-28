5,166 Shares in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,978,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 801,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 483,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 58,995 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,090,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,282,000.

Shares of DMBS stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

