52,296 Shares in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Get Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May alerts:

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Performance

XMAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.