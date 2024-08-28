53,022 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 11,428,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,776,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

