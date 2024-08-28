5,421 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 29.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,846. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.94 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

