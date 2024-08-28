571 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.10. 452,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

