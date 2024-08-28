6,119 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,389,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,424,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 221,310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after buying an additional 1,241,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 57,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

