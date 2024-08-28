6,583 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 39.3% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 327.2% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,709 shares. The stock has a market cap of $753.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

