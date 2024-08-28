6,625 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

MUI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 488,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,246. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

