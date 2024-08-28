6,919 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 162,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,225. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

