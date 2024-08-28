733,789 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 733,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.28% of Sila Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SILA opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

