80,126 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,782. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

