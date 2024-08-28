8,022 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 654.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,559.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 286,811 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 659,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 336,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. 35,184,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,137,438. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

