98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
