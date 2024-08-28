A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $663.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 663 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 663 ($8.74), with a volume of 18443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 657 ($8.66).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.03) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.94).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 623.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 585.34. The company has a market capitalization of £733.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,932.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Euan Sutherland acquired 11,957 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £74,252.97 ($97,920.31). In other A.G. BARR news, insider Euan Sutherland purchased 11,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £74,252.97 ($97,920.31). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($23,758.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,968 shares of company stock worth $9,279,377. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

