ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17,080.58

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $17,080.58 and approximately $1.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,148.46 or 0.99975487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000016 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

