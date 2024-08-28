ABLE Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 10,711,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $459.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

