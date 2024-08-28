ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,767 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 5,682,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915,722. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

